Poll shows a partisan split over virus-era religious freedom

A new poll points to a partisan divide over whether restricting in-person religious services violates religious freedom.

The nation's houses of worship are weighing how and when to resume in-person gatherings as some areas of the country ease their coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

President Donald Trump's administration has sided with two churches contesting their areas' pandemic-related limits on in-person and drive-in services.

That stance appeals to his conservative base, according to the new poll by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say prohibiting in-person services during the virus outbreak violates religious freedom, 49% to 21%.