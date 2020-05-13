Two Louisville men charged with grand larceny

In Neshoba County, two Louisville men are charged with grand larceny.

Sheriff Eric Clark said Austin Reed and Dustin Anderson were charged with felonies after a skid steer loader was reported stolen from a construction site in Neshoba County and was later recovered in about four or five feet of water in Winston County.

Clark said the loader was valued in excess of $104,000 and was equipped with a tracking device.

The tracking device had allegedly been removed and tossed into a nearby pond.