Supreme Court sides with Lucky brand in trademark dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is siding with fashion brand Lucky in a dispute with a Miami-based apparel manufacturer that owns the "Get Lucky" trademark. The high court ruled unanimously in favor of Lucky on Thursday and against Marcel Fashion Group. The case came after a series of lawsuits between Lucky and Marcel going back nearly two decades. Lucky owns trademarks related to its name but not to "Get Lucky," which Marcel has had for use on clothing since 1986. After Lucky ran advertisements in the 1990s and 2000s using the phrase "Get Lucky," Marcel sued. They settled. But in 2005 there was a second lawsuit. A third lawsuit by Marcel followed in 2011.