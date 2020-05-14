Neshoba Co. EMA distributing masks at Colisuem

The Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency is handing out protective face masks.

The EMA will be distributing masks to the public at the Neshoba County Coliseum May 15 and May 16. Distribution starts at 9:00 am and lasts until noon both days.

The masks will be handed out through a drive-thru and no one will be allowed to exit their car. People are asked to enter the north entrance of the Coliseum and proceed to the front entrance of the building.

The masks are cloth and can be washed.

