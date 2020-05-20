138 members of MBCI recover from COVID-19

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Chief Cyrus Ben says he's feeling much better after recovering from coronavirus.

Chief Ben was diagnosed with the virus back in April. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the MBCI has confirmed 352 positive cases and 20 deaths in its eight tribal communities.

However, 138 people have recovered from the virus. As a member of the Philadelphia-Neshoba-Choctaw COVID-19 Task Force, Chief Ben said it's vital to keep people informed and up to date on health and safety.

“Just with any concerns or health risks, our people are not exempt. It has impacted our people. It is unfortunate that fatalities have impacted our membership, but I would also like to share we have a great number of recoveries,” said Ben.

Ben announced this week the Pearl River Resort and Casino and Bok Homa properties will remain closed for the time being. Some other casinos are opening for Memorial Day.

