Newton Co. Sheriff: Plan to transfer contraband into jail foiled

Five people are charged after officials say a plan was foiled to transfer several items of contraband into the Newton County Jail.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three inmates inside the jail set up a transfer using a phone in the commissary. The call was being monitored by jail staff.

Sheriff Pennington said the inmates planned for the contraband to be delivered the same day as the call. Deputies made a plan and waited several hours for the drop-off.

Before any transfer was made, Pennington says the two people attempting to deliver the contraband to the jail were apprehended.

Janice Kennedy, Terrance Moore, James Harris, Lajayda Womack and Joshua Womack are charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.