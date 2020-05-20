Open Arms, Inc. continues to reach out to the community

Open Arms, Inc. in Philadelphia is preparing for another emergency food distribution.

This time, the organization is asking for churches' help in reaching those who may not have access to internet or media announcements.

In a press release, Co-Chair John Bowen said, "We hope the rural churches who know these people will reach out to Open Arms and help get these bags in the hands of those needing assistance."

The next distribution is the third for the organization since the coronavirus outbreak. It is set for Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Open Arms, Inc. building.

