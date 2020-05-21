Shooter 'neutralized,' 1 hurt at Texas naval station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- The U.S. Navy says a security team has "neutralized" an active shooter at a Texas naval air station.

Officials say the shooting was reported early Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The Navy says a security force member was injured.

All gates remain closed and the facility is still on lockdown as officials work to clear the scene.

In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the station.

