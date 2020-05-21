Around 1,500 face masks distributed at the Neshoba County Coliseum

Neshoba County is working to combat the rising number of positive coronavirus cases.

Volunteers and some officials from the county gathered out front of the Neshoba County Coliseum today, dressed in masks and gloves to hand out hundreds of packs of cloth masks to folks who drove through the parking lot.

EMA Director Darell Wilson said nearly 1.7 million masks were distributed to all 82 counties in the state to be given out to the public. More than 260 cars came through to pick up masks.

“We're promoting health and safety by putting masks into the hands of citizens of Neshoba County who may not have access to masks. We had great success last weekend and it looks like we'll have a good success today,” said Wilson.

Wilson said around 1,500 masks were distributed.

As of May 21, Neshoba County has reported 470 positive cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths.