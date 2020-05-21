Neshoba County Fair still on

Every year, thousands of people come to Philadelphia to celebrate the Neshoba County Fair.

As of May 21, the fair is still on and is set for July 24 through July 31.

At Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Tate Reeves addressed the fair saying it’s an event he looks forward to and has attended every year since 2003. Reeves said because the fair is still two months away, it’s a little early to make a call.

Gilbert Donald, President of the Fair Association says, "We have had no communication with the Governor's office in regard to his comments Wednesday and accordingly cannot comment on his remarks."

