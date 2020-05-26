Meridian police captain suspended

A high-ranking member of the Meridian Police Department has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

City leaders say Capt. John Griffith was suspended on Friday. Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly, says the suspension involves a personnel matter and was unable to reveal the specifics behind the suspension.

Kelly says Griffith was suspended with pay and says the length of the suspension will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Griffith has been with the Meridian Police Department nearly 25 years and was recently named a top contender for the next Meridian police chief.