Helping Hands ministry food distribution

Through the Neshoba County Baptist Association, the Helping Hands ministry has, for several years, distributed food every week to people who need it.

At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, volunteers moved the distribution outside and started a drive-through service. Every adult in the car is given a bag of food. What's inside might vary, but items usually include vegetables, a type of meat, breakfast items and more.

Director of Missions David Addy said since starting the drive-through delivery, they have given away 125 to 150 bags of food a week, more than ever in the past.

“To see new folks come through and say well I didn't know y'all did this. We had one that came through today and said ‘You know my husband has been laid off and I didn't even know y'all did this, but I need some help.’ We were able to give her some food so that makes a difference,” said Addy.

Addy said the distribution is made possible through donations from the community and the churches in the area.

Helping Hands distributes food every Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

