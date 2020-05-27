Philadelphia High School announces graduation plans

Philadelphia High School has announced plans for graduation.

The ceremony is set for this Friday at the school from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A stage will be set up across from the central office.

Graduates will drive up in their cars then get out and walk across the stage. They will receive their diploma and their official portrait will be taken. Each graduate is allowed two cars of family.

The ceremony will be streamed on Philadelphia Public Schools Facebook page starting at 4:45 pm.

