Volunteers cook and deliver 450 lunches to Louisville's front line workers

“Today our goal was to make our front line workers feel special,” said Aline Haynes.

Haynes of Abundant Life Outreach Ministry partnered with Wal-Mart and State Farm to deliver 450 meals from South Louisville Baptist Church to frontline workers in Louisville.

“We’re not actually on the frontline and we know they sacrifice their time and their lives for us so we just wanted them to know they’re not alone in what they are doing and we just wanted to make them feel really special today,” said Haynes.

Matthew Wisecup, who is a Wal-Mart store manager said giving back was a great experience for everyone.

“We brought several associates out to work with some key leaders in the community. Aline Haynes has been great for the community. Basically we came together and did plates for the first responders, including the hospital, the clinics, police, fire department and a lot of other groups in the community.” Said Wisecup.

Haynes, who organized the event called ‘Giving Back to the Community: Honoring Our Front Line Workers’ said none of it would have been possible without the help of the community.

“I would like to say thank you to all of our donors for helping us and a special thank you to our crew who sacrificed their time to see that someone else had a good meal today,” said Haynes.

