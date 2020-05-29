Philadelphia High School holds 2020 graduation ceremony

It might not have looked like a typical graduation, but Philadelphia High School graduates celebrated the milestone with big cheers and smiles during a ceremony Friday night.

Graduation was held at the high school. Students lined up in cars, waiting for their turn to walk across the stage. Each graduate was allowed a maximum of two cars of loved ones.

One by one, students exited their cars and were called on stage to receive their diploma and have their official portrait taken.

The ceremony was livestreamed on Facebook.

Congratulations to Philadelphia High School's class of 2020!