Census temporarily closes some field offices due to unrest

The U.S. Census Bureau says it has temporarily closed offices in several cities as a precaution as cities grapple with unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Census Bureau wouldn't say Monday which offices have been closed.

A spokeswoman says in an email that the closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

The Census Bureau is in the middle of the 2020 census, which is attempting to count every resident in the U.S. Bureau offices around the country previously were closed for a month and a half to stop the spread of the coronavirus.