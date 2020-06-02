Neshoba Co. reports more than 700 cases of COVID-19

Neshoba County continues to be a spot where confirmed coronavirus cases are rising at a significant rate.

In four days, the county has seen 118 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 707.

70 of those cases are from long-term care facilities.

42 deaths have been reported from the county, making it the second highest number of deaths in the state, behind Lauderdale County, which has 68 deaths. Neshoba County has reported 23 deaths from long-term care facilities.