Organizers prepare for peaceful protest in Meridian

Organizers of Meridian's march and protest were out this afternoon preparing for the big event.

The group posted flyers around downtown to promote the peaceful protest that they're also calling a peace rally. Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the Meridian Police Department will have at least 25 officers downtown during the event to ensure everyone's safety.

Organizers said tomorrow's theme will be "Breathe through me," to honor the African Americans who lost their lives from police brutality and other acts of racism. They talked with Newscenter 11 about the march and protest as they walked the route this afternoon.

“We're actually just coming out to spread our positive vibes, our positive energy among the route that will be taken,” said organizer N’spire Walker.

Saturday, the march starts at Union Station at 1 pm and will end at City Hall. Once at City Hall, organizers plan to unite the crowd through music and different speakers.

"We inspire everybody to just come out here with open hearts and be willing to listen and learn and we really encourage everybody to use the hashtag ‘Breathe through me’ and ‘Justice and peace,’ it's what our whole agenda is about,” said Organizer Emery Sarratt.

Organizers encourage everyone to wear a mask and bring an uplifting sign.