Cristobal brings heavy rain, but no damage to Lauderdale County

As Tropical Storm Cristobal made its way onto land and through our area overnight and throughout Monday, LEMA Director Odie Barrett says there weren’t any issues.

He says a few trees were knocked down. He says this storm allowed for LEMA to check all of its computer systems to make sure everyone worked properly and was a good test run for anything that could come our way in the future.

“It gives us an opportunity to sit down and make sure all our radars are working, all of our equipment is working. Communications between dispatch and our fire departments are all working great and everything is going good. It’s always good to have these as a practice exercise,” Barrett explains.

Barrett says we should never assume a storm will be weak. He says we should always take them seriously just in case.

