Local food distributions continue in Philadelphia

Open Arms, Inc. of Philadelphia will hold another emergency curbside food distribution.

The distribution is Tuesday, June 9, from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Open Arms building, located on Railroad Avenue. The organization has held several since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Once again, officials from the group are encouraging rural churches to reach out to those who might not be aware of or are unable to make it to the distribution.

We also want to remind people that the folks with Helping Hands ministry hold a food distribution at the Neshoba County Baptist Association every Tuesday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.