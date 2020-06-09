Neshoba General Hospital announces update to visitation policy and more

Neshoba General has announced updates to hospital policies, keeping safety a top priority during the pandemic.

In some cases, designated visitors are allowed in the hospital. Designated visitors are the first person to visit a patient during the day. Visitors may not change within the day. No one under 17 is allowed to visit.

Visitation is fully restricted at the nursing home, except for end of life situations.

Hospital visitation hours are from 6:00 am until 6:30 pm. Other policy changes can be found on the Neshoba General Hospital Facebook page.

