59 confirmed deaths, over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

As of Saturday morning, there are 3,032 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state of Alabama.

The west Alabama region of our viewing audience currently has fifty-nine cases. They break down like this: Sumter County - 18; Choctaw County - 7; Pickens County- 19; and Marengo County -15. Marengo also has one reported death and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

According to the data map from ADPH, over 20,600 people have been tested and 59 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

ADPH says there have been 81 deaths reported but not all have been confirmed to have been related to the virus.