5,911 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 227 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 5,911.
Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths by county in Mississippi at 19, with 295 cases of COVID-19 and 65 of those are people in long-term care facilities.
Clarke County has 3 deaths and 46 cases, 9 of which are long-term care patients.
Neshoba County has 153 cases and 3 deaths. Kemper County has 43 cases and one death. Newton County has 61 cases.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 193 new cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday morning. So far, 227 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 60,788 as of April 25. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 637 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
The number of cases per county are (as of April 26):
Adams – 113; 7 deaths
Alcorn - 9
Amite - 23
Attala – 82
Benton - 9
Bolivar – 96; 7 deaths
Calhoun - 50; 3 deaths
Carroll - 15; 1 death
Chickasaw – 63; 5 deaths
Choctaw - 13; 1 death
Claiborne - 19
Clarke - 46; 3 deaths
Clay – 31; 2 death
Coahoma – 56; 2 deaths
Copiah – 71; 1 death
Covington - 50
DeSoto – 261; 4 deaths
Forrest – 190; 7 deaths
Franklin – 16; 1 death
George – 11; 1 death
Greene - 4; 1 death
Grenada – 27
Hancock – 60; 5 deaths
Harrison – 158; 6 deaths
Hinds – 415; 7 deaths
Holmes – 105; 5 deaths
Humphreys – 14; 3 deaths
Itawamba – 37; 1 death
Jackson – 238; 6 deaths
Jasper - 31; 1 death
Jefferson - 9
Jefferson Davis - 25; 1 death
Jones – 118; 1 death
Kemper - 43; 1 death
Lafayette – 88; 3 deaths
Lamar – 89; 2 deaths
Lauderdale - 295; 19 deaths
Lawrence – 35
Leake – 158; 1 death
Lee – 72; 5 deaths
Leflore – 136; 15 deaths
Lincoln – 136; 9 deaths
Lowndes – 41; 2 deaths
Madison – 194; 5 deaths
Marion – 58; 5 deaths
Marshall – 41; 2 deaths
Monroe – 134; 9 deaths
Montgomery – 19; 1 death
Neshoba - 153; 3 deaths
Newton - 61
Noxubee - 46
Oktibbeha – 46; 3 deaths
Panola – 37; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 152; 14 deaths
Perry – 26; 1 death
Pike – 136; 5 deaths
Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 30; 1 death
Quitman - 14
Rankin – 167; 5 deaths
Scott – 249
Sharkey - 4
Simpson – 40
Smith – 60; 4 deaths
Stone - 22
Sunflower – 51; 2 deaths
Tallahatchie – 11; 1 death
Tate – 38
Tippah – 52; 7 deaths
Tishomingo - 7
Tunica – 35; 1 death
Union – 15; 1 death
Walthall – 28
Warren - 47; 2 deaths
Washington – 78; 3 deaths
Wayne - 19
Webster – 16; 1 death
Wilkinson – 68; 7 deaths
Winston – 38
Yalobusha - 18
Yazoo – 122; 1 death
Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 19.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.
Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.
A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.
A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.
The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.