5,911 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 227 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 5,911.

Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths by county in Mississippi at 19, with 295 cases of COVID-19 and 65 of those are people in long-term care facilities.

Clarke County has 3 deaths and 46 cases, 9 of which are long-term care patients.

Neshoba County has 153 cases and 3 deaths. Kemper County has 43 cases and one death. Newton County has 61 cases.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 193 new cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday morning. So far, 227 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 60,788 as of April 25. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 637 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of cases per county are (as of April 26):

Adams – 113; 7 deaths

Alcorn - 9

Amite - 23

Attala – 82

Benton - 9

Bolivar – 96; 7 deaths

Calhoun - 50; 3 deaths

Carroll - 15; 1 death

Chickasaw – 63; 5 deaths

Choctaw - 13; 1 death

Claiborne - 19

Clarke - 46; 3 deaths

Clay – 31; 2 death

Coahoma – 56; 2 deaths

Copiah – 71; 1 death

Covington - 50

DeSoto – 261; 4 deaths

Forrest – 190; 7 deaths

Franklin – 16; 1 death

George – 11; 1 death

Greene - 4; 1 death

Grenada – 27

Hancock – 60; 5 deaths

Harrison – 158; 6 deaths

Hinds – 415; 7 deaths

Holmes – 105; 5 deaths

Humphreys – 14; 3 deaths

Itawamba – 37; 1 death

Jackson – 238; 6 deaths

Jasper - 31; 1 death

Jefferson - 9

Jefferson Davis - 25; 1 death

Jones – 118; 1 death

Kemper - 43; 1 death

Lafayette – 88; 3 deaths

Lamar – 89; 2 deaths

Lauderdale - 295; 19 deaths

Lawrence – 35

Leake – 158; 1 death

Lee – 72; 5 deaths

Leflore – 136; 15 deaths

Lincoln – 136; 9 deaths

Lowndes – 41; 2 deaths

Madison – 194; 5 deaths

Marion – 58; 5 deaths

Marshall – 41; 2 deaths

Monroe – 134; 9 deaths

Montgomery – 19; 1 death

Neshoba - 153; 3 deaths

Newton - 61

Noxubee - 46

Oktibbeha – 46; 3 deaths

Panola – 37; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 152; 14 deaths

Perry – 26; 1 death

Pike – 136; 5 deaths

Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 30; 1 death

Quitman - 14

Rankin – 167; 5 deaths

Scott – 249

Sharkey - 4

Simpson – 40

Smith – 60; 4 deaths

Stone - 22

Sunflower – 51; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 11; 1 death

Tate – 38

Tippah – 52; 7 deaths

Tishomingo - 7

Tunica – 35; 1 death

Union – 15; 1 death

Walthall – 28

Warren - 47; 2 deaths

Washington – 78; 3 deaths

Wayne - 19

Webster – 16; 1 death

Wilkinson – 68; 7 deaths

Winston – 38

Yalobusha - 18

Yazoo – 122; 1 death

Twenty-seven percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of April 19.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.