6,815 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 261 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 6,815.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 246 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday morning. So far, 261 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths of any Mississippi county at 20, with 349 cases of COVID-19. Elsewhere in east central Mississippi: Clarke County, 54 cases, 3 deaths; Newton County, 81 cases; Neshoba County, 187 cases, 3 deaths; and Kemper County, 57 cases, 2 deaths.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 66,094 as of April 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 752 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 3,413 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of April 30):

Adams – 133; 8 deaths

Alcorn - 10; 1 death

Amite - 29

Attala – 99

Benton - 11

Bolivar – 102; 7 deaths

Calhoun - 50; 3 deaths

Carroll - 38; 1 death

Chickasaw – 68; 7 deaths

Choctaw - 13; 1 death

Claiborne - 22

Clarke - 54; 3 deaths

Clay – 40; 2 death

Coahoma – 61; 3 deaths

Copiah – 96; 1 death

Covington - 62

DeSoto – 282; 4 deaths

Forrest – 207; 12 deaths

Franklin – 16; 1 death

George – 13; 1 death

Greene - 5; 1 death

Grenada – 28

Hancock – 62; 5 deaths

Harrison – 174; 6 deaths

Hinds – 470; 8 deaths

Holmes – 133; 5 deaths

Humphreys – 23; 3 deaths

Itawamba – 57; 3 deaths

Jackson – 259; 6 deaths

Jasper - 42; 1 death

Jefferson - 18

Jefferson Davis - 32; 1 death

Jones – 143; 1 death

Kemper - 57; 2 deaths

Lafayette – 89; 3 deaths

Lamar – 103; 2 deaths

Lauderdale - 349; 20 deaths

Lawrence – 45

Leake – 204; 2 deaths

Lee – 69; 4 deaths

Leflore – 148; 17 deaths

Lincoln – 141; 10 deaths

Lowndes – 54; 2 deaths

Madison – 229; 8 deaths

Marion – 72; 6 deaths

Marshall – 43; 2 deaths

Monroe – 157; 14 deaths

Montgomery – 28; 1 death

Neshoba - 187; 3 deaths

Newton - 81

Noxubee - 66

Oktibbeha – 51; 3 deaths

Panola – 39; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 163; 19 deaths

Perry – 27; 1 death

Pike – 148; 7 deaths

Pontotoc – 18; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 32; 1 death

Quitman - 14

Rankin – 186; 5 deaths

Scott – 316

Sharkey - 5

Simpson – 46

Smith – 74; 4 deaths

Stone - 22

Sunflower – 53; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 11; 1 death

Tate – 41

Tippah – 54; 7 deaths

Tishomingo - 7

Tunica – 35; 1 death

Union – 17; 1 death

Walthall – 31

Warren - 68; 2 deaths

Washington – 77; 3 deaths

Wayne - 23

Webster – 18; 1 death

Wilkinson – 69; 7 deaths

Winston – 42

Yalobusha - 19

Yazoo – 135; 1 death