7 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia ramen noodle plant

Maruchan Virginia, Inc., a company that makes ramen noodles, confirms seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have been quarantined at home, according to the company.

“We reported all cases to the Chesterfield County Health Department, as the safety and health of our employees and community remains our top priority. Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation,” the company said.

Maruchan said it will continue to work with the CDC and health officials to ensure the safety and health of the workers.

