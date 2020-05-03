7,550 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 303 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 7,550.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 109 new cases and 12 new deaths on Sunday morning. So far, 303 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 77,593 as of May 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 889 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 3,413 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of May 2):

Adams – 148; 9 deaths

Alcorn - 10; 1 death

Amite - 28

Attala – 117; 1 death

Benton - 12

Bolivar – 107; 7 deaths

Calhoun - 55; 4 deaths

Carroll - 62; 2 death

Chickasaw – 76; 8 deaths

Choctaw - 13; 1 death

Claiborne - 28

Clarke - 61; 3 deaths

Clay – 48; 2 death

Coahoma – 69; 3 deaths

Copiah – 116; 1 death

Covington - 66

DeSoto – 298; 4 deaths

Forrest – 232; 14 deaths

Franklin – 17; 1 death

George – 14; 1 death

Greene - 5; 1 death

Grenada – 34; 1 death

Hancock – 68; 5 deaths

Harrison – 181; 6 deaths

Hinds – 507; 8 deaths

Holmes – 161; 9 deaths

Humphreys – 24; 4 deaths

Itawamba – 63; 4 deaths

Jackson – 267; 7 deaths

Jasper - 55; 1 death

Jefferson - 22

Jefferson Davis - 40; 1 death

Jones – 172; 2 deaths

Kemper - 76; 3 deaths

Lafayette – 91; 3 deaths

Lamar – 117; 2 deaths

Lauderdale - 380; 26 deaths

Lawrence – 50

Leake – 233; 2 deaths

Lee – 71; 4 deaths

Leflore – 168; 17 deaths

Lincoln – 151; 11 deaths

Lowndes – 60; 3 deaths

Madison – 272; 9 deaths

Marion – 75; 7 deaths

Marshall – 47; 2 deaths

Monroe – 175; 16 deaths

Montgomery – 32; 1 death

Neshoba - 214; 4 deaths

Newton - 93

Noxubee - 79; 1 death

Oktibbeha – 52; 3 deaths

Panola – 40; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 177; 20 deaths

Perry – 29; 1 death

Pike – 155; 7 deaths

Pontotoc – 22; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 32; 1 death

Quitman - 15

Rankin – 200; 6 deaths

Scott – 358; 2 deaths

Sharkey - 5

Simpson – 48

Smith – 79; 4 deaths

Stone - 22

Sunflower – 56; 2 deaths

Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death

Tate – 43

Tippah – 57; 10 deaths

Tishomingo - 8

Tunica – 36; 2 deaths

Union – 27; 2 death

Walthall – 33

Warren - 81; 2 deaths

Washington – 77; 3 deaths

Wayne - 24

Webster – 19; 1 death

Wilkinson – 69; 7 deaths

Winston – 47

Yalobusha - 20

Yazoo – 147; 2 deaths

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday, March 23, is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket