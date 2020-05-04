7,877 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 310 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 7,877.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 327 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday morning. So far, 310 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 27, the highest of any county in the state. Pearl River County is second with 20.
The number of people tested in the state totals 77,593 as of May 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There are also 889 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 3,413 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county are (as of May 2):
Adams – 149; 9 deaths
Alcorn - 10; 1 death
Amite - 30
Attala – 128; 2 death
Benton - 12
Bolivar – 110; 7 deaths
Calhoun - 56; 4 deaths
Carroll - 77; 2 death
Chickasaw – 78; 8 deaths
Choctaw - 14; 1 death
Claiborne - 30
Clarke - 62; 3 deaths
Clay – 52; 2 death
Coahoma – 70; 3 deaths
Copiah – 124; 1 death
Covington - 74
DeSoto – 304; 4 deaths
Forrest – 248; 14 deaths
Franklin – 18; 1 death
George – 14; 1 death
Greene - 6; 1 death
Grenada – 35; 2 death
Hancock – 68; 5 deaths
Harrison – 184; 6 deaths
Hinds – 542; 9 deaths
Holmes – 168; 10 deaths
Humphreys – 25; 4 deaths
Itawamba – 64; 4 deaths
Jackson – 267; 7 deaths
Jasper - 62; 1 death
Jefferson - 23
Jefferson Davis - 43; 1 death
Jones – 185; 2 deaths
Kemper - 79; 3 deaths
Lafayette – 93; 3 deaths
Lamar – 121; 3 deaths
Lauderdale - 432; 27 deaths
Lawrence – 53
Leake – 247; 2 deaths
Lee – 72; 4 deaths
Leflore – 174; 17 deaths
Lincoln – 154; 11 deaths
Lowndes – 61; 3 deaths
Madison – 286; 10 deaths
Marion – 75; 7 deaths
Marshall – 48; 2 deaths
Monroe – 175; 16 deaths
Montgomery – 35; 1 death
Neshoba - 222; 4 deaths
Newton - 93
Noxubee - 88; 1 death
Oktibbeha – 54; 3 deaths
Panola – 40; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 181; 20 deaths
Perry – 31; 1 death
Pike – 155; 7 deaths
Pontotoc – 22; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 32; 1 death
Quitman - 16
Rankin – 207; 6 deaths
Scott – 369; 2 deaths
Sharkey - 5
Simpson – 49
Smith – 81; 4 deaths
Stone - 22
Sunflower – 57; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death
Tate – 45
Tippah – 58; 10 deaths
Tishomingo - 8
Tunica – 36; 2 deaths
Union – 30; 2 death
Walthall – 33
Warren - 83; 2 deaths
Washington – 77; 3 deaths
Wayne - 24
Webster – 20; 1 death
Wilkinson – 70; 7 deaths
Winston – 49
Yalobusha - 20
Yazoo – 151; 2 deaths