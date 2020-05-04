7,877 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 310 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 7,877.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 327 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday morning. So far, 310 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Lauderdale County deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 27, the highest of any county in the state. Pearl River County is second with 20.

The number of people tested in the state totals 77,593 as of May 2. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There are also 889 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 3,413 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of May 2):

Adams – 149; 9 deaths

Alcorn - 10; 1 death

Amite - 30

Attala – 128; 2 death

Benton - 12

Bolivar – 110; 7 deaths

Calhoun - 56; 4 deaths

Carroll - 77; 2 death

Chickasaw – 78; 8 deaths

Choctaw - 14; 1 death

Claiborne - 30

Clarke - 62; 3 deaths

Clay – 52; 2 death

Coahoma – 70; 3 deaths

Copiah – 124; 1 death

Covington - 74

DeSoto – 304; 4 deaths

Forrest – 248; 14 deaths

Franklin – 18; 1 death

George – 14; 1 death

Greene - 6; 1 death

Grenada – 35; 2 death

Hancock – 68; 5 deaths

Harrison – 184; 6 deaths

Hinds – 542; 9 deaths

Holmes – 168; 10 deaths

Humphreys – 25; 4 deaths

Itawamba – 64; 4 deaths

Jackson – 267; 7 deaths

Jasper - 62; 1 death

Jefferson - 23

Jefferson Davis - 43; 1 death

Jones – 185; 2 deaths

Kemper - 79; 3 deaths

Lafayette – 93; 3 deaths

Lamar – 121; 3 deaths

Lauderdale - 432; 27 deaths

Lawrence – 53

Leake – 247; 2 deaths

Lee – 72; 4 deaths

Leflore – 174; 17 deaths

Lincoln – 154; 11 deaths

Lowndes – 61; 3 deaths

Madison – 286; 10 deaths

Marion – 75; 7 deaths

Marshall – 48; 2 deaths

Monroe – 175; 16 deaths

Montgomery – 35; 1 death

Neshoba - 222; 4 deaths

Newton - 93

Noxubee - 88; 1 death

Oktibbeha – 54; 3 deaths

Panola – 40; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 181; 20 deaths

Perry – 31; 1 death

Pike – 155; 7 deaths

Pontotoc – 22; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 32; 1 death

Quitman - 16

Rankin – 207; 6 deaths

Scott – 369; 2 deaths

Sharkey - 5

Simpson – 49

Smith – 81; 4 deaths

Stone - 22

Sunflower – 57; 3 deaths

Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death

Tate – 45

Tippah – 58; 10 deaths

Tishomingo - 8

Tunica – 36; 2 deaths

Union – 30; 2 death

Walthall – 33

Warren - 83; 2 deaths

Washington – 77; 3 deaths

Wayne - 24

Webster – 20; 1 death

Wilkinson – 70; 7 deaths

Winston – 49

Yalobusha - 20

Yazoo – 151; 2 deaths

