81 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 81 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 36 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 10 are in Shelby County.
The latest update Friday around 10 a.m.
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on Friday when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.
Cases have been confirmed in the following counties:
Baldwin: 1 confirmed case
Calhoun: 1 confirmed case
Chambers: 1 confirmed case
Elmore: 5 confirmed cases
Jefferson: 36 confirmed cases
Lee: 10 confirmed cases
Limestone: 1 confirmed case
Madison: 5 confirmed case
Mobile: 1 confirmed case
Montgomery: 3 confirmed cases
Shelby: 10 confirmed cases
St. Clair: 1 confirmed cases
Talladega: 1 confirmed case
Tuscaloosa: 4 confirmed cases
Walker: 1 confirmed case