847 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 16 deaths

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 847.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 89 new cases and two new deaths on Monday morning.

MSDH stated they will no longer be reporting the number of people tested for the coronavirus.

MSDH stated, “Since many COVID-19 tests are now being done by private providers, we’re no longer reporting the number tested only in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. State laboratory numbers alone do not provide an accurate picture of testing statewide.”

The number of cases per county are:

Adams – 8

Alcorn - 1

Amite - 4; 1 death

Attala – 10

Benton - 4

Bolivar – 16

Calhoun - 3

Carroll - 1

Chickasaw – 12

Choctaw - 6

Claibourne - 1

Clarke - 1

Clay – 4

Coahoma – 20

Copiah – 8

Covington - 2

DeSoto – 77; 1 death

Forrest – 21

Franklin – 3

George – 3

Grenada – 3

Hancock – 15; 1 death

Harrison – 44; 1 death

Hinds – 74

Holmes – 14; 1 death

Humphreys – 2

Itawamba – 3

Jefferson - 1

Jackson – 39

Jones – 6

Kemper -1

Lafayette – 14

Lamar – 4

Lauderdale - 23

Lawrence – 5

Leake – 5

Lee – 23; 1 death

Leflore – 18; 1 death

Lincoln – 11

Lowndes – 10

Madison – 38

Marion – 4

Marshall – 13

Monroe – 5

Montgomery – 7

Neshoba - 4

Newton - 2

Noxubee - 3

Oktibbeha – 15

Panola – 6

Pearl River – 27

Perry – 3; 1 death

Pike – 16

Pontotoc – 4

Prentiss - 4

Quitman - 4

Rankin – 37; 1 death

Scott – 9

Sharkey - 1

Simpson – 2

Smith – 1

Sunflower – 11; 1 death

Tallahatchie – 2

Tate – 11

Tippah – 23; 2 deaths

Tunica – 12; 1 death

Union – 3

Walthall – 5

Washington – 18

Warren - 1

Webster – 5; 1 death

Wilkinson – 13; 2 deaths

Winston – 6

Yalobusha - 5

Yazoo – 7

Thirty-two percent of those who tested positive have been hospitalized, as of March 29.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.

Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.

A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.

A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.

Sixty new cases were identified Saturday, March 21. They include: Attala, Clay, Coahoma, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Itawamba, Jackson, Lafayette, Leake, Lee, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, Union, and Washington.

Thirty new cases were identified Friday, March 20. They include: Adams, Coahoma, DeSoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah and Webster counties.

Sixteen new cases were identified Thursday morning, with Harris and Pearl River counties each seeing three new cases. DeSoto, Forrest, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo counties each saw one new confirmed case of the virus.

Thirteen new cases were reported Wednesday morning, with Madison County seeing their first case. Bolivar County now has two cases, Perry County has one case and DeSoto County now has one.

Coahoma County is now at two cases, Hancock County has one case, Harrison County now has three, and Pearl River County has two new cases, leaving them with four total.

Nine new cases were reported Tuesday morning, with four in Hinds County, three in Leflore County, one in Jackson County and one in Harrison County.

The first case was reported Wednesday night by an adult man in Forrest County.

Another is a woman over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That woman is in the hospital.

A third case is an adult man in Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. He’s been self-isolating at home.

The fourth case is in Leflore County. That is in a woman who is isolating at home.

The fifth case is a woman over 65 in Copiah County. She is currently hospitalized.

The sixth is another woman over 65 in Pearl River County, who is also hospitalized.

The next two cases were in Hinds and Copiah counties.

Monday morning, two more cases were reported in Monroe and Pearl River counties.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday, March 23rd, is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket