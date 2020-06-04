85th Anniversary of historic Key Brothers flight

Eighty-five years ago, the Key Brothers took off from Meridian Airport in pursuit of an historic flight.

It was June 4, 1935, when Al and Fred Key took off from Key Field for a flight that lasted 27 days without landing.

The brothers devised a workable method of air-to-air refueling in order to stay in the air.

The record they established in their 27 days in flight totaled 653 hours and 34 minutes.

Air-to-air refueling was very dangerous at that time until this historic flight. A man named A.D. Hunter developed a spill-free refueling nozzle.

This method would pave the way for big tankers like the KC-135s that are based at Key Field today.

Al would later became of the mayor of Meridian and Fred ran the Key Brothers Flying Service until 1971.

