8,686 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 396 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 8,686.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 262 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 396 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Lauderdale County has 40 deaths, 25 of which were in long-term care facilities, from COVID-19, the highest of any county in the state.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 80,308 as of May 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 1,037 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 4,421 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county are (as of May 7):
Adams – 157; 11 deaths
Alcorn - 10; 1 death
Amite - 33
Attala – 170; 3 deaths
Benton - 13
Bolivar – 115; 8 deaths
Calhoun - 57; 4 deaths
Carroll - 99; 3 deaths
Chickasaw – 84; 9 deaths
Choctaw - 14; 2 deaths
Claiborne - 33
Clarke - 71; 6 deaths
Clay – 63; 3 deaths
Coahoma – 70; 3 deaths
Copiah – 141; 1 death
Covington - 84
DeSoto – 320; 5 deaths
Forrest – 283; 18 deaths
Franklin – 18; 1 death
George – 15; 1 death
Greene - 6; 1 death
Grenada – 45; 2 deaths
Hancock – 72; 9 deaths
Harrison – 188; 6 deaths
Hinds – 600; 11 deaths
Holmes – 190; 16 deaths
Humphreys – 28; 4 deaths
Itawamba – 66; 6 deaths
Jackson – 272; 11 deaths
Jasper - 76; 2 deaths
Jefferson - 30
Jefferson Davis - 47; 1 death
Jones – 209; 4 deaths
Kemper - 84; 6 deaths
Lafayette – 96; 3 deaths
Lamar – 136; 4 deaths
Lauderdale - 450; 40 deaths
Lawrence – 61
Leake – 267; 2 deaths
Lee – 73; 4 deaths
Leflore – 180; 18 deaths
Lincoln – 179; 12 deaths
Lowndes – 71; 3 deaths
Madison – 333; 12 deaths
Marion – 80; 7 deaths
Marshall – 50; 2 deaths
Monroe – 188; 20 deaths
Montgomery – 56; 1 death
Neshoba - 261; 11 deaths
Newton - 121
Noxubee - 97; 2 deaths
Oktibbeha – 62; 4 deaths
Panola – 43; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 188; 24 deaths
Perry – 33; 1 death
Pike – 162; 9 deaths
Pontotoc – 22; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 33; 2 deaths
Quitman - 16
Rankin – 231; 6 deaths
Scott – 423; 5 deaths
Sharkey - 5
Simpson – 56
Smith – 95; 6 deaths
Stone - 23
Sunflower – 61; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death
Tate – 48
Tippah – 61; 10 deaths
Tishomingo - 8
Tunica – 39; 2 deaths
Union – 41; 3 death
Walthall – 36
Warren - 90; 2 deaths
Washington – 78; 3 deaths
Wayne - 27
Webster – 21; 1 death
Wilkinson – 74; 7 deaths
Winston – 57
Yalobusha - 25
Yazoo – 154; 2 deaths
