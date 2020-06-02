9 suspects charged with illegal dog fighting

9 suspects have been formally charged in the dogfighting ring bust in Newton County.

After 8 men were arrested on the night of the bust, one turned himself in to authorities a day later. Here are the 9 suspects:

Donyeal Buckley, Clifford Delaney, Deante Wilson, Kendrick Hall, Issac Mckay, Jamie Spivey, Trayvell Snow, Kevin Jackson, and Tito Jordan.

Officials said the dogfighting was taking place at an abandoned mobile home on Donald Road. 12 dogs we're rescued and are now in an undisclosed location.