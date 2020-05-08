9,090 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 409 deaths

The total number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 9,090, but according to Johns Hopkins, at least 4,421 have recovered.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 404 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday. So far, 409 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. Forty-one of those were in Lauderdale County, with 25 being reported in long-term care facilities.

The amount of people tested in the state totals 80,308 as of May 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

There’s also 1,091 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.

An estimated 4,421 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of cases per county are (as of May 8):

Adams – 157; 11 deaths

Alcorn - 10; 1 death

Amite - 33

Attala – 182; 4 deaths

Benton - 13

Bolivar – 118; 8 deaths

Calhoun - 57; 4 deaths

Carroll - 97; 4 deaths

Chickasaw – 88; 10 deaths

Choctaw - 15; 2 deaths

Claiborne - 37

Clarke - 77; 7 deaths

Clay – 64; 3 deaths

Coahoma – 71; 3 deaths

Copiah – 152; 2 deaths

Covington - 88; 1 death

DeSoto – 325; 5 deaths

Forrest – 294; 20 deaths

Franklin – 18; 1 death

George – 15; 1 death

Greene - 6; 1 death

Grenada – 45; 2 deaths

Hancock – 72; 9 deaths

Harrison – 193; 6 deaths

Hinds – 657; 11 deaths

Holmes – 196; 17 deaths

Humphreys – 28; 4 deaths

Itawamba – 67; 6 deaths

Jackson – 273; 11 deaths

Jasper - 84; 2 deaths

Jefferson - 30

Jefferson Davis - 51; 1 death

Jones – 223; 4 deaths

Kemper - 89; 6 deaths

Lafayette – 98; 3 deaths

Lamar – 141; 4 deaths

Lauderdale - 463; 41 deaths

Lawrence – 63

Leake – 286; 2 deaths

Lee – 77; 4 deaths

Leflore – 182; 18 deaths

Lincoln – 179; 12 deaths

Lowndes – 73; 3 deaths

Madison – 404; 12 deaths

Marion – 82; 7 deaths

Marshall – 52; 2 deaths

Monroe – 191; 20 deaths

Montgomery – 65; 1 death

Neshoba - 287; 12 deaths

Newton - 130

Noxubee - 100; 2 deaths

Oktibbeha – 73; 4 deaths

Panola – 43; 2 deaths

Pearl River – 189; 24 deaths

Perry – 32; 1 death

Pike – 163; 10 deaths

Pontotoc – 22; 2 deaths

Prentiss - 33; 2 deaths

Quitman - 16

Rankin – 238; 6 deaths

Scott – 438; 6 deaths

Sharkey - 5

Simpson – 60

Smith – 99; 6 deaths

Stone - 23

Sunflower – 63; 3 deaths

Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death

Tate – 49

Tippah – 63; 10 deaths

Tishomingo - 9

Tunica – 38; 2 deaths

Union – 42; 3 death

Walthall – 37

Warren - 94; 2 deaths

Washington – 80; 3 deaths

Wayne - 27

Webster – 21; 1 death

Wilkinson – 74; 9 deaths

Winston – 61

Yalobusha - 27

Yazoo – 162; 2 deaths

