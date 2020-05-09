9,378 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 421 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 9,378.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 288 new cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday. So far, 421 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The amount of people tested in the state totals 90,472 as of May 8. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
There’s also 1,152 reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state.
An estimated 4,421 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county are (as of May 9):
Adams – 158; 11 deaths
Alcorn - 10; 1 death
Amite - 34
Attala – 191; 4 deaths
Benton - 13
Bolivar – 119; 8 deaths
Calhoun - 57; 4 deaths
Carroll - 101; 4 deaths
Chickasaw – 92; 10 deaths
Choctaw - 15; 2 deaths
Claiborne - 41
Clarke - 79; 7 deaths
Clay – 65; 3 deaths
Coahoma – 71; 3 deaths
Copiah – 157; 1 deaths
Covington - 89; 1 death
DeSoto – 333; 5 deaths
Forrest – 309; 21 deaths
Franklin – 17; 1 death
George – 15; 1 death
Greene - 6; 1 death
Grenada – 47; 2 deaths
Hancock – 73; 10 deaths
Harrison – 198; 6 deaths
Hinds – 663; 15 deaths
Holmes – 206; 18 deaths
Humphreys – 30; 4 deaths
Itawamba – 68; 6 deaths
Jackson – 275; 11 deaths
Jasper - 86; 2 deaths
Jefferson - 30
Jefferson Davis - 53; 1 death
Jones – 243; 5 deaths
Kemper - 91; 6 deaths
Lafayette – 98; 3 deaths
Lamar – 145; 4 deaths
Lauderdale - 471; 42 deaths
Lawrence – 64
Leake – 299; 2 deaths
Lee – 78; 4 deaths
Leflore – 185; 18 deaths
Lincoln – 184; 13 deaths
Lowndes – 79; 3 deaths
Madison – 422; 12 deaths
Marion – 83; 7 deaths
Marshall – 55; 2 deaths
Monroe – 200; 20 deaths
Montgomery – 67; 1 death
Neshoba - 307; 13 deaths
Newton - 137; 1 death
Noxubee - 102; 2 deaths
Oktibbeha – 86; 4 deaths
Panola – 43; 2 deaths
Pearl River – 190; 24 deaths
Perry – 34; 1 death
Pike – 168; 10 deaths
Pontotoc – 24; 2 deaths
Prentiss - 35; 2 deaths
Quitman - 16
Rankin – 248; 6 deaths
Scott – 454; 6 deaths
Sharkey - 5
Simpson – 61
Smith – 100; 6 deaths
Stone - 24
Sunflower – 63; 3 deaths
Tallahatchie – 12; 1 death
Tate – 50
Tippah – 65; 11 deaths
Tishomingo - 10
Tunica – 38; 2 deaths
Union – 48; 3 death
Walthall – 37
Warren - 98; 2 deaths
Washington – 80; 3 deaths
Wayne - 27
Webster – 21; 1 death
Wilkinson – 75; 9 deaths
Winston – 61
Yalobusha - 30
Yazoo – 162; 2 deaths
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County. On March 25, a second death was reported from a man in Holmes County.
Louisiana health officials said a man from Woodville died in a Baton Rouge hospital on March 21.
A fourth death was reported by MSDH in Webster County on March 25.
A fifth death was reported in Tunica County on March 25. It was a female around 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.
The sixth death was a man in Rankin County between 80 and 85 years old.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
