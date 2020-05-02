A Meridian group gives back to local high school seniors

A local group honored some local high school seniors Saturday by awarding them with scholarship money.

The Meridian High School class of 1986 awarded scholarships of $500 to two outstanding Meridian High School seniors in front of the school's auditorium while practicing social distancing.

Organizers say the association always wants to give back to those who excelled in academics, leadership, and community service. Newscenter 11 spoke with the two seniors about their achievements.

“I feel blessed, grateful, and I am happy.” said recipient Ti’ian Boler.

“I would really like to thank the class of 1986. My mom is from the same class. I just appreciate everything that you do. Appreciate them a lot,” said recipient Fredwrick Young.

“When we left high school back in 1986, our principal the late R.D. Harris. Told us to come back and give back to our community. What better way to give a scholarship and honor our classmates,” said Kenneth Rue class of 1986 Meridian High School.

Ti’ian Boler will attend Jackson State and Fredwrick Young will attend Mississippi State this fall. This is the second year for the Meridian High School class of ‘86 scholarship fund.