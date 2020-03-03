Hundreds gathered at the MSU Riley Center Tuesday for 'A Night With Harry'.

Longtime Meridian businessman Harry Mayer was roasted by some of his closest friends, including master of ceremonies, Sid Salter.

A Night With Harry was complete with food, drinks, a marching band and plenty of laughs. Proceeds from the event will go to The Children's Museum and the East Mississippi Development Foundation.

“I'm real excited. It's a lot of fun. We have great friends in there," said Mayer.

The event was presented by the Meridian Rotary Club.

