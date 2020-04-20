ADPH: 113 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 4,900 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 113 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 4,946 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 45,712 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:30 a.m. on April 20.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 682, while Shelby County has 269 cases.

There have been 717 coronavirus tests administered in the west Alabama region of Sumter, Choctaw, Pickens and Marengo counties, according to the ADPH. The department also reports cases/deaths in those counties: Sumter 37/0; Choctaw 16/0; Pickens 38/0; and Marengo 27/1.

There are currently 165 reported deaths in the state of Alabama due to coronavirus with 113 of those deaths confirmed to be from the virus. The state reports 641 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health is available by clicking the attached link.