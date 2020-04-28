ADPH: 242 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 6,600 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 242 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 6,644 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 75,138 total tests. These statistics are as of 11:40 a.m. on April 28.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 980. Jefferson County is right behind it with 850, while Shelby County has 319 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are 186 cases reported: Sumter County, 55 cases, 2 deaths; Marengo County, 44 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 47 cases, 1 death; and Choctaw County, 40 cases.

The state reports 903 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has detailed statistics about the state's infections so far. Visit the website by clicking the attached link to the right.