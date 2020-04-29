ADPH: 242 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 6,700 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 242 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 6,779 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 75,903 total tests. These statistics are as of 8:30 a.m. on April 29.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,008. Jefferson County is right behind it with 862, while Shelby County has 319 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are a total of 185 cases: Sumter County, 55 cases, 2 deaths; Choctaw County, 39 cases; Pickens County, 47 cases, 1 death; and Marengo County, 44 cases, 3 deaths.

The state reports 932 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Click the attached link for statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health.