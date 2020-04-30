ADPH: 267 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as nearly 7,000 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 267 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 6,943 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 87,364 total tests. These statistics are as of 8 a.m. on April 30.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,058. Jefferson County is right behind it with 881, while Shelby County has 320 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 187 cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 39 cases; Marengo County, 46 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 48 cases, 1 death; and Sumter County, 56 cases, 2 deaths.

The state reports 963 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Statistics are available at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link to the right.