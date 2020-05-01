ADPH: 279 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 7,000 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 279 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 7,085 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 87,997 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 1.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,078. Jefferson County is right behind it with 900, while Shelby County has 317 cases.

In a 4-county west Alabama region there are 204 COVID-19 cases: Choctaw County, 43 cases; Marengo County, 49 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 48 cases, 1 death; and Sumter County, 64 cases, 2 deaths.

The state reports 991 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link to the right.