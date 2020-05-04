ADPH: 292 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 7,880 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 292 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 7,898 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 101,435 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m on May 4.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,198. Jefferson County is right behind it with 977, while Shelby County has 327 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 245 cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 50 cases; Marengo County, 61 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 56 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 78 cases, 3 deaths.

The state reports 1,048 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find detailed statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.