ADPH: 310 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 8,100 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 310 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 8,120 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 105,083 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 5.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,223. Jefferson County is right behind it with 993, while Shelby County has 330 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 255 COVID-19 cases: Choctaw County, 52 cases; Marengo County, 66 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 56 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 81 cases, 3 deaths.

The state reports 1,083 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

