ADPH: 340 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 8,500 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 340 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 8,532 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 109,516 total tests. These statistics are as of 12:20 p.m. on May 6.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,281. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,029, while Shelby County has 335 cases.

There are 265 cases in a 4-county region of west Alabama: Choctaw County, 54 cases; Marengo County, 68 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 57 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 86 cases and now 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,145 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics about COVID-19 at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.