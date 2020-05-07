ADPH: 349 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 8,800 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 349 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 8,810 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 113,831 total tests. These statistics are as of 11:50 a.m. on May 7.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,340. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,052, while Shelby County has 342 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are 272 COVID-19 cases: Choctaw County, 55 cases; Marengo County, 71 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 58 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 88 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,171 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find detailed statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.