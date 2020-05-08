ADPH: 374 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 9,100 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 374 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 9,188 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 114,649 total tests. These statistics are as of 12:15 p.m. on May 8.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,376. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,073, while Shelby County has 353 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are 284 identified cases: Choctaw County, 57 cases; Marengo County, 73 cases, 3 deaths; Pickens County, 62 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 92 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,205 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Detailed statistics are available at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.