ADPH: 393 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 9,900 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 393 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 9,904 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 128,506 total tests. These statistics are as of 8 a.m. on May 11.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,462. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,123, while Shelby County has 367 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama reports 313 cases as of Monday: Choctaw County, 66 cases; Marengo County, 80 cases, 4 deaths; Pickens County, 67 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 100 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,245 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.