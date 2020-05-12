ADPH: 423 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 10K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 423 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 10,167 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 129,444 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 12.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,476. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,131, while Shelby County has 370 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, 326 COVID-19 cases have been reported: Choctaw County, 67 cases; Marengo County, 83 cases, 4 deaths; Pickens County, 70 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 106 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,271 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

