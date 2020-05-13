ADPH: 442 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 10K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 442 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 10,494 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 135,079 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:30 a.m. on May 13.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,508. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,158, while Shelby County has 379 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are 339 cases of COVID-19.

Choctaw County has 69 cases and reports its first 2 deaths from coronavirus. Marengo County has 90 cases and 5 deaths. Pickens County has 70 cases and 2 deaths. Sumter County has 110 cases and 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,304 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.