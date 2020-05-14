ADPH: 466 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 10K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 466 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 10,895 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 140,876 total tests. These statistics are as of 12:20 p.m. on May 14.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,586. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,219, while Shelby County has 387 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 350 cases: Choctaw County, 75 cases, 2 deaths; Marengo County, 93 cases, 5 deaths; Pickens County, 70 cases, 2 deaths; and Sumter County, 112 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,345 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.